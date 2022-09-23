Lewis: Traf-icky, traf-ucky

Hmm, what words rhyme with imbecile?

Let’s see: dumb bell, go to hell, criminal

Unforgivable, inexplicable, unthinkable

Despicable — and best of all — reciprocal

The time has come to reciprocate

To reject all responsible for Aspen’s Traffic-Gate

To make them forever wait and wait

To ensure they, too, are way past late

Welcome to Aspen’s No Ideas Festival

Where everyone’s stuck in traffic hell

And commuters from too far away

Drive all night to work all day

But there is a positive side

I learned Russian on one long ride

Then read Crime and Punishment

A story about Aspen’s government

By then I’d crawled ahead from Owl Creek

In traffic squeezed cheek to cheek

All the way to the ABC

So long I stopped thrice to pee





Retail revenues are way, way down

No one wants to crawl into town

Oh, whatever happened to common sense?

(It left — could not afford the rents)

Who is responsible for this?

What morons must voters dismiss?

This really was a bridge too far

Go to hell, whoever you are!

Greg Lewis

Snowmass Village