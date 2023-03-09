Lewis: The electorate has spoken

Letter to the editor

The electorate has spoken

And the message is clear

Aspen is broken

And change is here

No more magical dreams

And foo-foo dust

Unworkable schemes

And loss of trust

Dig in, boys

Councilmen Rose and Guth

Ignore the noise

Speak the truth

Yes, keep Aspen’s ideals in place

Embrace Body, Mind, and Spirit

But don’t leave traffic stalled in place

Move it; you’ll never disappear-it

You need not Hunt for problems to solve

Look at the Bakery, the Onion, the Palace

But you must ensure Aspen will evolve

As the valley is roiling with malice





Tomorrow won’t be like yesterday

Aspen’s sweet past is gone forever

But the status quo must now give way

To achievement, not just palaver

Greg Lewis

Snowmass Village