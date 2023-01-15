Lewis: Bridge of Size

There’s London Bridge and the Golden Gate

And the Bridge Over the River Kwai

The Hangzhou Bay Bridge goes 21 miles

And there’s the Venice Bridge of Sighs

But the Castle Creek Bridge into Aspen

Is the most complex bridge of all

For it must cross broad contempt

And an inevitable legal brawl

A new bridge must be wide enough

Yet, accommodate the narrow minded

It must be Rocky Mountain High

But low enough no view is blinded

Meanwhile, vehicles can’t get in or out

Cars and trucks clog Cemetery Lane

The West End is a parking lot

Everyone’s going insane

How to satisfy those against change

Before someone commits a crime

How to build consensus

How to do all this on time





Just saying no won’t get us to yes

There’s no way for everyone to win

But we’ll all be trapped together in Hell

If we don’t work together and begin

Greg Lewis

Snowmass Village