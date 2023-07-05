Lewis: Aspen to host first-ever world traffic championships

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Road Rage Grand Prix, the organizing and sanctioning body for the debut of The World Traffic Championships, announced today at a major press conference that Aspen has been selected as the site of the first-ever championships for its reputation as “America’s best example of unaddressed traffic chaos.”

“We’re excited to host the inaugural championship in Aspen,” proclaimed Aspen Mayor emeritus Ima Tailgator, who attended the announcement event staged on an active overpass above California’s most congested highway, the 405.

“I didn’t think we’d win,” Tailgator admitted, “but the three delegates that cast the decisive votes for Aspen had been in our famed mountain mall over the Fourth of July and/or Christmas last year. They knew our qualifications couldn’t be surpassed.”

“Worst traffic mess I’ve ever been in,” said Chicago delegate Lane Changer, explaining his decision to vote for Aspen.

“Agreed,” said Dewey Shtopp, a representative from St. Louis, adding “We only planned to come for the Fourth, but by the time we got through the S-curves, it was mid-December, so we just stayed for the holidays.”





Events announced so far include: “Illegal Turning,” “Merge Mania,” “Roundabout Rampage,” and “High Horsepower But Low IQ.”

Women and men will compete head-to-head, which will add drama to the Parallel Parking Championship. Entrants will have to park a Ford four-door truck loaded with cargo that obstructs the vehicle’s mirrors in a space only two feet longer than the truck itself. Other competitions include parking in as many handicapped zones as possible during a one-hour window.

For more details, contact the Aspen Parking Office. Ask for Polly C. Krap. The APO is also processing ideas for other events. Suggestions so far include: “Four-Way Stop Daredevils,” “Bicycle Dodging,” and “Entitlement Parking.”

Greg Lewis

Snowmass Village