Lewis: A bridge too far

Aspen authorities are buying flak jackets

Pitco officials are investing in armor

The entrance to Aspen is a topic again

A hot potato and a four alarmer

Politicos say it will take 12 years

Hmm, let’s think about that

It took five years to build the Verrazzano

Two miles long and 13 lanes fat

The Empire State Building is 102 stories high

And it went up in one year and 45 days

So why does an Aspen bridge take so long?

‘Cuz the politics are a dead-end maze

The issue isn’t just about a straight shot

The issue is about straight shooters

Emotions and self-interest confound solutions

It’s easier to find a feminist at Hooters

Theories abound about traffic congestion

Truth is lost in the self-interest fray

Build here, build there, build anywhere

Long as the bridge ain’t in my way





What Aspen needs is a bridge to reason

Eight lanes of common sense

So keep the faith; we’ll find a solution

As we’ve done for employee rents

Greg Lewis

Snowmass Village