Your vote also matters

Hey, President Tough Guy, instead of threatening protesters with “vicious dogs and ominous weapons” how about offering them an open mind and reasoned dialogue?
One sign I’m not seeing among the many carried by protesters is “Register and Vote!” Please register and vote in November.
J.M. Jesse
Glenwood Springs
