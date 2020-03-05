Your Colorado income tax return can help nonprofits

Your income tax return can help nonprofits

This tax season is a new time to support Aspen to Parachute’s nonprofit organizations. ReFUND CO is a new program allowing Coloradans to make a difference in our community by donating some or all of their income tax return to the nonprofit of their choice.

Family Visitor Programs is proud to serve the Roaring Fork community for over 36 years providing free home visitation services to new and expecting mothers from Aspen to Parachute. It is our vision that all parents will have the personal capacity, family support, and community resources to enable optimum development for their children.

You can contribute to our initiative in three easy steps:

1. Decide how much of your state income tax refund to donate.

2. Enter Family Visitor Programs and our registration number 20033002700 in the “Donate to a Colorado Nonprofit Fund” line on your state tax return or tax software, or just give this information to your tax preparer.

3. Smile knowing you have helped a cause that matters to you and your community.

Last year, Colorado returned more than $1 billion in refunds to 1.9 million taxpayers. Imagine how much this could support local community causes like Family Visitor Programs across Colorado!

Because our important work is never done, we’re always in need of new funds to revitalize and recharge our organization’s capacity to care for our community. ReFUND CO shows how you, too, can give new and expecting mothers and their babies the chance to reach their full developmental potential.

For more information on ReFUND CO, please visit refundwhatmatters.org.

To learn more about Family Visitor Programs’ work in the valley, visit our website familyvisitor.org and check out our Facebook page @FamilyVisitorPrograms.

Family Visitor Programs

Glenwood Springs