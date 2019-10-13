You can’t run from climate change

Wow, some parents of Aspen School District students are upset about talk of climate crisis (“Some Aspen parents are hot about schools’ climate change talk,” Oct. 10, aspentimes.com). Don’t let them search news.google.com for Stephen Hawking earth warning. This genius Nobel Prize winning physicist says runaway climate change is the biggest threat to our planet, that the planet is hurtling toward total inhabitability by our collective consumption of fossil fuels.

There are so many geophysical positive feedback loops going on right now making the problem worse. Ever hear of burning permafrost in the Arctic? If you care about your children’s future, commit to never again buying another internal combustion engine vehicle. This means that you need to make your current ICE vehicles last until you can replace them with battery electric rides.

Tom Mooney

Aspen