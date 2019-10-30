Yes vote on 1A helps our youth, families

Tobacco and nicotine are a financial burden for every Colorado family. Vote “Yes” on 1A.

The Pitkin County Commissioners have welcomed our Board of Health’s recommendation to place the cigarettes, tobacco and other nicotine products tax on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Our Board of Health includes dedicated medical experts, citizens and elected officials from Pitkin County, Aspen and Snowmass Village. We rely on information from Pitkin County’s Public Health Department, the Colorado Department of Public Health, the FDA and the CDC.

The financial bottom line: Smoking costs $170 billion per year in direct medical costs, and the public health burden to every Colorado family is $650 a year, paid through your state and federal taxes. Colorado currently has the lowest taxes on tobacco and has no tax on e-cigarettes. This directly affects our ability to protect youth health.

The only serious way to reduce this burden on all Coloradans is to charge users of tobacco and nicotine products a premium. The record shows that increased cost has proven to dis-incentivize use, especially among young people. When the price of tobacco goes up, the number of youth smokers has declined.

With taxing authority on tobacco and nicotine, Pitkin County can work alongside the city of Aspen, Snowmass Village, Basalt and other municipalities who already have taxing authority. Without it, all smokers and vapers have to do is purchase nicotine products outside the city limits. Vote “Yes” on 1A.

Greg Poschman

Pitkin County Board of Health

2019 Chair, Pitkin County Board of Commissioners

Torre

City of Aspen representative to the Board of Health

Mayor of Aspen