‘Yes’ on 1A for the community

As board members of Response, we are writing to urge our community to vote "yes" on Ballot Question 1A on Nov. 6. A "yes" vote on 1A is a vote for a healthy community and for the Healthy Community Fund — a property tax that provides critical financial support to 70 health and human service nonprofits organizations and county agencies. Without the approval of voters, this fund will end at the end of this year. We need your vote to ensure that the essential services funded by this tax continue to benefit our community.

Response is the only agency in the upper Roaring Fork Valley working to end domestic and sexual abuse and supporting survivors in achieving safety and empowerment. Our grant from the Healthy Community Fund provides 13 percent of our current budget and is vital to our ability to provide necessary services. This funding goes directly to individual advocacy for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. It also allows us to educate students and adults about these issues with an aim to change the culture around gender-based violence. Anyone experiencing domestic abuse, sexual assault, harassment or stalking can reach out to Response for help. Our crisis helpline — 970-925-SAFE — is staffed 24/7 by staff and skilled volunteers trained to help those in need.

Please help Response and others continue our important work by voting "yes" on 1A.

Diana Duffey, board chair

Susan Terra, board treasurer

Anne Grice, board member

