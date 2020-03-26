XC skiing provides ideal relief

Cross-country skiing is a wonderful way to get out in nature and exercise. It relieves stress and keeps your lungs healthy in our troubled times.

As an aid XC skier, I seldom come within 15 feet of any other skier for more than a few seconds in normal times. Go to the garage and dig out that old Nordic setup and get out there! It will make your day and get you out of the house in a safe way.

Hats off to the Parks and Recreation XC track setters for wonderful tracks maintained throughout the valley for our health. Special thanks to Johnny Wilcox and his family at Ashcroft XC Ski Touring for setting free tracks every few days. It is glorious up there. “I’m bored and people are appreciating it so much! I just drive around in the track setter every few days till I use up a tank of gas. Why not?” remarks Johnny.

To your health!

Mark Joseph

Aspen