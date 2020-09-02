Writer deflates seriousness of virus

I am an immunologist commenting on Maurice Emmer’s letter in the Sept. 1 paper regarding the CDC’s report that only 6% of people died exclusively of COVID-19 (“A low number of virus fatalities,” aspentimes.com).

He implied in his letter that the other 94% had “other serious causes of death. Presumably many if not most were likely to cause death soon in any event.” What he is calling “other serious causes of death” include the thousands of young (under the age of 65) diabetics, asthmatics, obese and other individuals with preexisting conditions who were not in danger of dying until they were stricken with COVID-19. It’s sad that anyone would try to manipulate numbers so they could say that COVID-19 really wasn’t killing thousands of people.

Dr. Michael P. Pacin

Aspen