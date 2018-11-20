Wouldn’t be at World Cup without Aspen

Thank you to the Aspen community for the tremendous support and enthusiasm you have shown me over the years. Friday's event at Aspen Tap was a tremendous success with more than 300 people coming through the doors — a number that's both flattering and intimidating! We hope everyone had a good time. Special thanks to Julia Hedman for creating the awesome poster and ad and all the local businesses and artists that provided more than 40 silent auction items. We managed to raise enough money to get the season going.

There is really no sport quite like skiing and the town that thrives around it. After so many of you came out to support a local athlete Friday night, I had the pleasure of running into many of you Saturday to hoot and holler as we ripped around the crown jewel, Aspen Mountain, on opening day. Where else could something like that happen? I am forever grateful to have been raised and grown up with all of you here.

If you are interested in following my career or helping support my season, please find me and more details of my travels on Instagram @wcmaple or on my website http://www.wileymaple.com. We put a dent in the season's cost Friday night, but we'll have to continue to fundraise throughout the season. Help us by spreading the word.

Lastly, a big thank-you to my parents for encouraging me in any endeavor (not to mention housing and feeding me still), Glen McLeod at Sports Performance and Therapeutic Services and world-class masseuse Linda Lynch for helping put me back together year in and year out. It seems all their hard work is finally paying off, as I have been injury-free for over a year now. Finally, thank you Kathleen Callahan for helping me get my head in the game.

Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to chase these World Cup dreams; it is an honor to represent our town on the world tour!

Wiley Maple

Recommended Stories For You

Aspen