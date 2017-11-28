Willits needs to switch commercial spaces to residential

As one of the owners of a business in Willits, Fahrenheit Body Spas, I want to encourage everyone to support the contemplated switch of some commercial space in the Willits build out to housing both affordable and free market.

We are living in a changing world, far different than when the original Willits plan was approved. Brick-and-mortar retail spaces are disappearing in the cyber world in which we live. As it is right now, there is a great amount of vacant commercial space in Willits. Also considering the commercial space approved for the tree farm, we are facing a glut of vacant unused commercial space.

The need for residential units in the midvalley is at an acute point right now. Demand is far outstripping supply. Another problem that exists in Willits is the prohibition of many types of businesses due to the agreement between Whole Foods and the developers. Vacant commercial space is not good for the businesses in Willits or for Willits and Basalt in general. I urge everyone to support this reasonable and well-thought out request to lessen the commercial space in Willits.

Brad Frisselle