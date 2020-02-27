Willits is part of Basalt

There is that sentiment again old town vs. Willits, with Jen Riffle saying she doesn’t want the Pan & Fork redevelopment to become a Willits. Willits is an amazing diverse community and those of us who live here love it. The vitality is off the charts. When considering who to give your vote to in the upcoming Basalt election, listen carefully for those who support one Basalt and stop putting down the economic engine of our amazing town! We need new leaders who listen and appreciate all our citizens.

Carol Hawk

Basalt