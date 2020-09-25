Willful ignorance and QAnon
QANON. QANON
Unpack your brain and come along
Don’t dare think, just blindly follow
Take Q’s lies and quickly swallow
The truth, they say, is what they make it
QANON exists to fake it
While INFO WARS helps pedal hate
Invents and blames a false Deep State
Alex Jones is beloved by fools
Pathetic stooges, political tools
Lies upon lies explain it all
And a president who heeds the call
QANON. QANON
No IQ? Great, come along
Be a Q-cumber and pickle your brain
Dumb as a veggie, only yourself to blame
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
