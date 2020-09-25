 Willful ignorance and QAnon | AspenTimes.com
Willful ignorance and QAnon

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor |

QANON. QANON

Unpack your brain and come along

Don’t dare think, just blindly follow

Take Q’s lies and quickly swallow

The truth, they say, is what they make it

QANON exists to fake it

While INFO WARS helps pedal hate

Invents and blames a false Deep State

Alex Jones is beloved by fools

Pathetic stooges, political tools

Lies upon lies explain it all

And a president who heeds the call

QANON. QANON

No IQ? Great, come along

Be a Q-cumber and pickle your brain

Dumb as a veggie, only yourself to blame

Greg Lewis

Woody Creek

Letters to the Editor
