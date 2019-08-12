Willful, blissful ignorance by GOP

That the Republicans reportedly act so Pollyanna-ish in today’s world illustrates their complete lack of understanding of our current dangerous political situation. They all must be smoking whatever it is that Maurice Emmer does each day.

The president with the complacency of the Republican politicos is dismantling our democracy, fomenting racism and ignoring our constitution. Reason enough to throw them all out of office and into jail.

We all must band together to resist these dangerous and hateful actions.

Scott MacCracken

Aspen