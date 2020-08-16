Wilhelm will fight for our water

With the recent wildfires in the Roaring Fork Valley, as well as the frighteningly large Pine Gulch Fire to the west, we have all been reminded that we live in a high-desert climate. Our summers can be incredibly dry, and with the lack of rainfall, our rivers and streams become immeasurably important to the survival of our communities.

As the quality of our water supply, as well as electric supply from the Shoshone power plant, is threatened by the Grizzly Creek Fire, I’ve been thinking about what needs to be done to maintain our water rights. On top of the obvious essential need for water from our rivers, so many members of our communities rely on the Colorado and Roaring Fork rivers for their livelihoods — tourism-based industries like commercial rafting, fishing guide services, and hot springs pools could all be in jeopardy if we do not protect our waters.

One thing that our community can do to help further the conversation about environmental concerns and water use rights is to elect local representatives who will make these things a priority. This is a huge reason why I will be casting my November ballot for Colin Wilhelm to represent Colorado House District 57. Colin has made it clear that the intricacies of understanding and fighting for our water privileges is one of his highest priorities. Given the fire dangers and environmental concerns currently happening, I feel it is extremely pressing that our communities be represented by someone who understands, as Mr. Wilhelm does, that this issue is paramount.

Caitlin Kennett

Glenwood Springs