Why my husband would be a great Basalt mayor

Rob Leavitt listens more than he talks, and though not as funny as he thinks he is, he does have a great sense of humor. He is a well-reasoned creative thinker and will foster constructive conversations on council since he has little patience for inane comments and people who just like to hear themselves talk.

While we love to cook and travel together, I am willing to sacrifice Tuesday night family dinners to see him lead our town and navigate the challenges that inevitably come with growth. This is no small thing as he does most of the cooking.

When he decides to do something, whether it be coaching a college rugby team, teaching skiing or delving into local politics, he does so with deep passion and 100% commitment. He took the Harvard rugby team to the Collegiate National Championship game, guided a blind skier down Highlands Bowl, and served the town of Basalt with distinction as a town councilor, member of P&Z, and on the recent Gun Range Task Force. His platform is focused on civil discourse, sustainable growth, and supporting our schools.

Rob graduated Harvard in 1987 and like many others he stopped in Aspen for what was to be just a year. That was 32 years ago. His love of Colorado and this valley convinced me to move here almost 20 years ago and we are raising our two daughters in this idyllic environment. We have all chosen to live here because we treasure our small-town charm, easy access to the great outdoors, the community feel and the relatively safe environment. With continued growth, all of those things will be challenged.

While there is no question that I am biased, I also know Rob really well and I fervently believe he has the skill set to guide us forward.

Erika Leavitt

Basalt