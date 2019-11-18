Why cut off Basalt Recycling Center?

I can’t believe Basalt and Pitkin County would abandon their constituents’ environmental responsibility by refusing to financially support the Basalt Recycling Center. How can those government officials rationalize their commitment to the environment and allow this facility to close? Anyone who has recycled there sees the enormous amount of redirected trash it receives daily.

It seems that the reported funds needed ($30,000 for each entity) are minuscule compared with the benefit of our community and its efforts to help the environment.

Bruce Gabow

Basalt