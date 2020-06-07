Who’s trampling whose rights?

I agree with Maurice Emmer when he writes “Many of our institutions have really crappy leadership.” ( “Looting prevails while leadership wanes,” letters June 6, The Aspen Times). But Maurice aims too low: the top of the list should be President Trump followed by Leader McConnell.

Maurice also has blinders to the specter of a military force, devoid of name badges or identifying insignia (recall the Gestapo was anonymous), cobbled together by the chief executive to “protect” the people of Washington, D.C., from themselves. When you remove the trop of law and order as justifying a disproportional response to peaceful protest, Maurice, will you be clear-eyed enough to recognize that the government has also trampled on your rights?

Neil B. Siegel

Aspen