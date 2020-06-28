Who’s bringing what?

Why do some of our visitors think that our town is a safe haven from a pandemic? Why do we feel the need to exploit our community to benefit the people who visit here? Even though our beautiful mountain town relies primarily on tourism to support our economy, why do we choose to accept the risk of having to close it down again?

If you choose to take a walk around town, every day there are more and more people you don’t recognize. There are more people disregarding the policies in place to help prevent a potential outbreak. Those actions of both tourists and locals during this time of loosening regulations are disrespectful to those who don’t have a choice whether or not they are out in public.

I can’t blame the tourists who have chosen to escape their first homes and the subsequent problems the pandemic has brought, to seek refuge in our beautiful town and community. But in reality, they aren’t escaping anything; they are just bringing their problems here and adding them to our community. Just like most of us, I don’t know what the correct solution is. But until the people who come to our town can follow the rules and be respectful, I’d rather not have them here.

Larry McCluskey

Woody Creek