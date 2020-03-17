Whom the gods destroy, they first make mad

With so much varied information flying around about the coronavirus, I thought I’d share my experience, for what it’s worth.

I’m convinced that I and another individual I’ve spoken with had this thing back in November. In my case, it came on with two days of low-grade fever and a dry cough occurring in paroxysms lasting from 20 to 40 minutes. I had no nasal congestion or other symptoms. For a month I could not sleep in a bed, but only by sitting upright in an armchair with a lot of cough drops.

After three weeks, I developed a bacterial sinus infection for which I was prescribed amoxicillin. Ten days later, I felt better, but the cough did not fully abate for another four weeks.

Here’s the good news. I’m 76 and was never really “knocked out” by this thing. I could function. And although I coughed all over the place, my wife never became ill. Nor have I lost much lung function.

The bad news is that I think our society has over-hyped this thing. The title of my letter comes from Euripides. I’m inclined to agree with him.

Chad Klinger

Snowmass Village