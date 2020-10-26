Wholehearted support for Steve Child for Pitkin County commissioner
For several years, I served on the Snowmass-Capitol Creek Caucus board alongside Steve Child. From that time observing him, I know that he listens more than he talks, he is always respectful of the opinions of others, he is low key and incredibly dedicated to preserving the natural resources of this valley. His experience as a rancher gives him a perspective that few others in public life have. I have never seen him come to a meeting without doing his homework. He is authentic, bright, and I have never seen him try to run over the opinions of others but I have seen him ask questions and listen closely to the answers. His priorities for preserving and protecting landscapes and wildlife are well known.
Steve has served us well for two terms as Pitkin County commissioner and I unreservedly encourage his election for a third term.
Suzanne Caskey
Snowmass
