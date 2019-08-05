Who controls the purse strings?

On July 26, the U.S. Supreme Court essentially disenfranchised the House of Representatives by granting the Trump administration the right to use Pentagon funds to add onto and improve Donald Trump’s racially motivated boondoggle, the wall of shame along the southern border.

Article One Section Two of the Constitution specifies the House is to approve of all federal expenditures. In December, the Representatives allowed $1.4 billion for the wall, far short of the $5.7 billion Trump requested. The orange brat threw a hissy fit and shut down the government in February. He announced he would get the balance of the money from the Department of Defense.

In his gloating tweet about the Supreme Court decision, Trump had the audacity to declare it a victory for the rule of law. The Constitution, Donald! Have you read it? If you were a true conservative, you’d believe the document that founded this nation is the ultimate law, “as written.”

How’s a border wall an appropriate use of resources intended for our national defense? Neither Mexico nor the legions of immigrants and asylum-seekers at the border pose any threat to our country.

This Supreme Court decision ranks up there, and I do mean rank, with Dred Scott v. Sandford, Heller v. the District of Columbia, and Citizen’s United v. the Federal Election Commission as the worst verdicts the high court has ever reached. Hang in there about a year and a half more, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, or the situation will get much worse.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale