White privilege equals white justice in Aspen

Do you want to know what white privilege looks like? It’s when you steal 7,400 pairs of skis and you don’t go to jail, you get to keep your APCHA housing, and you only have to pay back $200,000 of the $2.2 million you stole. Does anyone honestly think that if a black or Hispanic couple committed this crime that they wouldn’t be in jail for four to six years? And not that easy time you get in Pitkin County Jail; I’m talking about Canyon City.

But I guess if the district attorney likes the color of your skin, you just get probation.

Jeff Limongelli

Carbondale