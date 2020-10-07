Where there’s a will, there’s a vote

I was wondering if my signature is identical with the one on my driver’s license, for voting, and sure enough, I’m going to need to practice signing the way I did before hurting my hand. I‘ll vote early and rush it to the closest county precinct box, at my town hall (though I can drop it in any Colorado county box or mailbox).

Impatient as I am for a new president-elect, I won’t mind waiting for a full count.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale