Where there’s a will, there’s a vote
I was wondering if my signature is identical with the one on my driver’s license, for voting, and sure enough, I’m going to need to practice signing the way I did before hurting my hand. I‘ll vote early and rush it to the closest county precinct box, at my town hall (though I can drop it in any Colorado county box or mailbox).
Impatient as I am for a new president-elect, I won’t mind waiting for a full count.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User