Where cowardice leads

To most of the people who overwhelmingly voted “I don’t want to get involved” in The Aspen Times ppoll, how far does your willingness to push for racial change extend?

Here is a very famous, poignant quote:

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”

— Pastor Martin Niemöller

Ruth Harrison

Aspen