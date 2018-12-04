What’s bugging Ruth these days?
December 4, 2018
The ridiculous reappears:
• A $10 hamburger qualifies a restaurant as being affordable (by the city).
• Physical education at the middle and high schools.
• The city, county and Open Space and Trails can't leave anything as is.
• Most of the bike lanes.
• Restaurants automatically serving water. Water is short. Ask first.
Recommended Stories For You
• That Rachel Hahn is no long with Lucky Dog Rescue.
• Where the visitors center is: You need a visitors center to find the visitors center!
• That parking is for guests and not locals, too.
• The mailbox across from the Wheeler is gone.
• Gwyn's made Snowmass. It's not "ludicrous," as Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan said, for council to have made a resolution to keep it.
To be continued …
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Old Snowmass, Carbondale entrepreneurs pitch ski-related device on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’
- Klaus Obermeyer going strong on his 99th birthday: stay positive, look for win-win living
- Alleged Independence Pass hostage-taker verbally bashes victim in court
- Business Monday: Aspen pet store seeks settlement with online troll
- What’s the Big Deal: Two Aspen homes sell for $13 million each
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.