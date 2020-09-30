What the world watched Tuesday night was not a debate. It was an embarrassing example of how far America has declined. I taught debate to Middle School students, and they would be appalled to think that was a debate. The president would have lost hands down — for not following the rules, for impertinent and rude behavior, for interrupting, and a host of other issues. I could empathize with Vice President Biden — mainly following the rules, but also trying to flow with the chaos Trump created. Is there no such thing as a microphone mute button? Could the moderator not reward the person trying to follow the rules with extra time or punish the person creating chaos? It was an embarrassment to think anyone could walk away more informed after watching that fiasco!Peter WestcottCarbondale
No debating how shameful Trump was
Peter Westcott
Carbondale
