What I know about Adam Frisch
February 24, 2019
Here's what I personally know about Adam Frisch:
He has been an effective and thoughtful Aspen city councilman.
He communicates, getting together one-on-one or in groups to discuss concerns.
He is a leader, conducting productive meetings, keeping the agenda on track and suggesting action.
He is a very good listener.
He sees what's not working and has new ideas about how to make it work.
He's involved.
He is devoted to the seniors, service with the Elks Lodge, our schools, affordable housing, human services and a balanced community.
He knows how to prioritize.
He loves Aspen and all its diverse people.
What I finally know about Adam Frisch is that he would be an excellent mayor!
Sara Garton
Aspen
