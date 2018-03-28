What do you know about Aspen Rotary?

Do you know that the Rotary Club of Aspen is comprised of over 100 locals who collaborate to live the Rotary motto "Service Above Self?" Do you know Aspen Rotarians are leaders in their businesses and professions, ranging from medicine to law to real estate sales to real estate development to mental health to hospitality to investment management, to retail and many other fields?

Do you know Aspen Rotary prepared and served meals to the Shining Stars juvenile cancer patients at Buttermilk last weekend? That Rotarians celebrate at every week's meeting the events in their lives that make them happy; that the "happy bucks" Rotarians donate to celebrate such events are donated to local charities like the homeless shelter, the Independence Pass Foundation, Hope Center and many others?

Do you know Aspen Rotarians are men and women of all political, religious, racial and cultural backgrounds who come together for the purpose of public service, having no regard to politics, religion, race or culture?

Do you know every year Aspen Rotary donates tens of thousands of dollars to charities in the Roaring Fork Valley and funds more tens of thousands of college scholarships for students in the valley?

Do you know Aspen Rotarians founded the Deaf Camp? That Aspen Rotarians founded Christmas Wish; that they participate every year in helping Valley families that are down on their luck and need a temporary hand up to restore family stability?

Do you know Aspen Rotary's high school youth exchange program enables students from the Aspen area to spend an academic year abroad and enables students from overseas to attend an academic year at Aspen High School?

Do you know Aspen Rotary collaborates with Rotary clubs in other countries to provide literacy resources in rural Guatemala so young Guatemalans can benefit from the 21st century economy?

Do you know Aspen Rotary has conducted Ducky Derby for over 25 consecutive years? That each year about a dozen local youth groups earn over $100,000 selling duck adoptions? That many of these youth groups couldn't function without their Ducky Derby earnings? Do you know proceeds from Ducky Derby enable Aspen Rotary to fund its community grants in the Valley and award college scholarships in the valley?

Do you know Aspen Rotary offers a smorgasbord of service opportunities; that Aspen Rotary provides the opportunity to its members to pursue the kinds of good works that motivate them as individuals?

Do you know that participation in Aspen Rotary promotes deep understanding among people, respect for differing opinions, and respect for diverse backgrounds and points of view?

Do you know business and government leaders make connections and broaden their understanding of our community through Aspen Rotary in ways not possible without involvement in Aspen Rotary?

Do you know that Aspen Rotary meets every Thursday morning at the Mountain View Room of the Mountain Chalet? That there's an interesting speaker every week? That you are welcome as a guest?

Please check it out. You'll be glad you did.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen Rotarian