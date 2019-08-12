What do we do about gun violence?
How do we stop gun violence in the United States? As one who is very concerned about gun violence occurring in major cities and in the form of mass shooting, I am uncertain about what can be done to decrease these tragedies. How do we keep guns out of the hands of criminals and crazies? I am hoping that my fellow Roaring Fork residents can share their thoughts in the comments section.
Mark Vogele
Carbondale
