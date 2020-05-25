What about the Aspen airport?
If reopening the town is based on hospital capacity (“Public health orders will align with Aspen hospital’s patient capacity,” May 22, aspentimes.com we should close the airport immediately. Think crash.
Sheldon Fingerman
Aspen
