West Mountain Regional Health Alliance for 1A
October 20, 2018
West Mountain Regional Health Alliance members believe in care that happens not just in the clinic, but also in the community, as that is what leads to health and wellness. The Alliance Board of Directors endorse and support the renewal and expansion of the Pitkin County Healthy Community Fund. Many of the organizations supported are Alliance partners working together to address complex community needs around health and human services. The combined 40 participating organizations affect Pitkin County residents and those who work in the county by ensuring these individuals receive care and stay healthy and are able to work and contribute in their community.
Ongoing community support and impact
In 2017 alone, the Healthy Community Fund provided $2 million for 69 community organizations that provide services for family and youth well-being, physical health, mental health and substance abuse, well-being of seniors, environmental quality, culture, recreation and education. Multiply this impact by years and you see an investment into the factors that make a community healthy. This fund is imperative to continue to provide for services to improve health and well-being in Pitkin County.
Your vote matters to our community's health
Thank you for protecting the health and well-being of those who live and work in Pitkin County through the renewal of the Healthy Community Fund Ballot Initiative. Vote "yes" for the community by voting for the Healthy Community Fund Ballot Question 1A.
West Mountain Regional Health Alliance board of directors
Sharon Raggio, chairwoman; Ross Brooks, vice-chairman/treasurer; Yvonne Long, secretary; borad members Karen Koenemann, Kathryn Jantz, Mary Baydarian, Mike Nugent, Sherri Corey, Chris McDowell, Elaine Gerson and Bill Noel; and Cristina Gair, executive director
