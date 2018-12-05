 We’re toast | AspenTimes.com

We’re toast

News Item: Warning — If continuing, global warming "may result in the collapse of civilizations and extinction of much the natural world." The way things have been going, perhaps not such a bad idea — a fresh start.

Everett Peirce

Basalt

