Weiser for Attorney General
October 27, 2018
With the present Department of Justice and the increasing number of far-right judges on our courts, it becomes more and more important for each state to have a very strong attorney general. Phil Weiser has an outstanding background and, as Attorney General of Colorado, he will make sure to protect our rights.
Please be sure to vote for Phil Weiser.
John Shurman
Carbondale
