Weeds for bees
March 20, 2018
Dandelion season is almost here. Which for a vast majority of you means herbicide season. This year I would like to suggest that at the very least to hold off on your decimation of the dandelion. This lowly flower provides some of the best nutrition at the earliest time for Honey Bees. Without this crucial nectar and pollen the bees will have a very difficult time getting up to speed. They are currently making as many brood as they can, using up the majority of their stores. The dandelion gives them some fresh nutrition right when they need it. Herbicides sprayed on weeds like the dandelion will poison the bee as well. Not much escapes the tenacious grasp of that poison. Please, if you must spray, wait a few weeks or a month before you do to gives the bees a leg up this year.
Mark Burrows
Carbondale
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen icon ‘Benny the Blade’ found off bike path, hospitalized
- Cops stanch Aspen’s weekend cocaine flow
- Glenn K. Beaton: When the shooting starts, would you go in?
- Developers walk away from lodge approval in Aspen’s West End
- Man arrested on theft charge for allegedly taking wine bottles from Aspen restaurant