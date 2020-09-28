Wearing the truth
Before claiming that masks don’t do anything, consider the fact that hospitals and medical professionals have been using them to prevent the spread of disease since the late 19th century. There is no debate on this subject, only the truth and the denial of it.
Mike Trecker
Aspen
