Wearing mask shouldn’t be political issue

COVID-19 can be stopped in two ways. In use now is the practice recommended by scientists, the medical and health care community. This approach includes wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing and so on.

The COVID-19 incidence rate is increasing in the United States and the World. This increase is because we all are not on the same page by practicing what is recommended by the experts.

Those who do not participate in the recommend course are inadvertently practicing what is called herd immunity. When most of a population is immune to an infectious disease, this provides indirect protection — or herd immunity to those who are not immune to the disease.

If 80% of a population is immune to a virus, four out of every five people who encounter someone with the disease won’t get sick and won’t spread the disease any further. In this way, the spread of infectious diseases is kept under control.

Sweden practiced COVID-19 herd immunity with devastating results. It did not work and the death rate was significantly higher than much of the world.

As with any other infection, there are two ways to achieve herd immunity: A large proportion of the population either gets infected or gets a protective vaccine, probably out a year from now. Based on early estimates of this virus’s infectiousness, we will likely need at least 70% of the population to be immune to achieve herd immunity.

About 2 percent of the infected U.S. population has resulted about 130,000 deaths. Imagine what the U.S. death toll would be with 70 percent being infected, conceivability around 40 million.

COVID-19 is not a political issue but is very serious, here and now, increasing and a devastating disease. Those inadvertently practicing herd immunity are the problem. Please consider doing the right thing for you, yours, the world and humanity.

George Johnson

Old Snowmass