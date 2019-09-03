We won’t get fooled again

After eight years of amazing weekend Labor Day Experience concerts, the past two years have been a s— show! Obviously there is a new event group.

Seriously, you have one exit for 10,000 people! Last year we walked for an hour; this year we took the bus and waited for an hour to get on the bus.

Our group of 20 will not return. Good-bye, Aspen; hello, Telluride!

Keith Kennedy

New York