We the electors have the power
Reading about the hundreds of ways that we can impede voting or form districts to institutionalized known outcomes for elections, I am grateful to live in a unique state where the people have produced a system of voting that encourages and facilitates the ability of folks to vote.
We only need encourage young and old alike to learn the issues and vote for people who will work for family interests!
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User