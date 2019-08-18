We should question new 5G technology’s safety

Are you ready to participate in the biggest human experiment that has ever happened?

You’d better be.

5G is coming and there is nothing that we can do about it, or so we are told by our local and federal government.

There are no safety studies concerning 5G!

Based on our understanding about how X-rays, microwaves and other similar types of energy affect our health on a cellular basis, there are serious concerns about the effects of 5G.

This process is being pushed by the telecommunication companies and the government.

Where have we seen corporate interests (profit) take precedence over our health before? Can anyone say “Monsanto”?

You may not be aware of what 5G is and how dangerous it can be. Now is the time to pay attention.

Environmental toxins and stress are contributing to the worse health care crisis we have ever seen.

Cancers, auto-immune disease, dementia, and other chronic health conditions are increasing at an alarming rate. Current research indicates that environmental stresses and electro-magnetic radiation are significant factors in the increase of illness.

Many people have contacted me concerning this issue.

A group is coming together to see what we can do to stop 5G. Please contact me if you would like to participate in these efforts.

Remember, as Margaret Mead quoted, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

Remember, there are no safety studies on 5G.

Wake up!

Tom Lankering

Basalt