We need Patti Clapper as County Commissioner

What we have all learned in the last national election cycle is that every vote matters! Complacency or not bothering to vote can have dire consequences: elected officials acting in a way that does not represent you and your beliefs.

Patti got her first experience with government as a citizen, taking action and making a stand for the rest of us. She still does that today. She does not come from a background of development, speculative building, or growth for the sake of profits. She was a registered nurse, taking care of us. She still takes care of us today.

Patti guards the interests of those of us in the community that live here as a primary residence, year-round, long-term, with roots. Whether you are an individual worker bee, or raising a family, or wrangling a ranch, Patti has your back.

Make sure you vote. On Oct. 15, ballots will be mailed out to active registered voters or you can vote in person starting Oct 22. For more information, call Pitkin County Elections at 970-920-5180 or check out their dedicated website at http://www.pitkinvotes.com. Vote, it's easy, and something every citizen needs to do.

Kristin Sabel

Aspen