We need Biden at the helm

The civil unrest was waiting for some event to trigger its violence. The negative treatment of minorities, the massive unemployment and the disparity of wealth has caused the disadvantaged to revolt. If all of the above issues are not resolved fairly, the unrest will be an out-of-control revolt for years.

Joe Biden, in a June 2 speech in Philadelphia, showed the quality of leadership that is so very needed right now. Donald Trump wants to use violence to quell violence. That will make the unrest worse.

Bye-bye, Trump.

Richard Goodwin

Snowmass Village