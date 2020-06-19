We need Biden at the helm
The civil unrest was waiting for some event to trigger its violence. The negative treatment of minorities, the massive unemployment and the disparity of wealth has caused the disadvantaged to revolt. If all of the above issues are not resolved fairly, the unrest will be an out-of-control revolt for years.
Joe Biden, in a June 2 speech in Philadelphia, showed the quality of leadership that is so very needed right now. Donald Trump wants to use violence to quell violence. That will make the unrest worse.
Bye-bye, Trump.
Richard Goodwin
Support Local Journalism
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User