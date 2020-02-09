We must pray for Trump

When we thought that it couldn’t get any worse, we have now hit a new low. Sadly, we are used to President Trump spouting his lies and hatred from the oval lawn, but now he is doing it from the pulpit. Trump used his address at the National Prayer breakfast this week to not only mock and bully those who disagree with him, but to mock the words of Jesus Christ.

What was worse, some of those attending appeared to agree with his message. Trump actually got applause when he made jokes and attacked the previous speaker for quoting from the Bible that Jesus commands us to “love our enemies.” Worse still, afterwards there was no condemnation of his message from our religious leaders.

It appears that too many of my fellow Evangelicals are not going to stand up and defend the words of their Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. We need your help.

Please thank God for Mick Romney, who was the only person of faith in the GOP prepared to make a stand and state that his faith could not allow him to condone behavior which was clearly wrong. Ironic, isn’t it, that Mick Romney is a Mormon!

Thank God for Christianity Today, which recently wrote about Trump, and as a result was at the receiving end of his venom and bullying, “it’s time to call a spade a spade, to say that no matter how many hands we win in this political poker game, we are playing with a stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence.”

Please thank God for our political leaders who have made a public commitment to continue to pray for Trump, despite his constant belittling and barrage of attacks on their deep held faith and religious convictions.

Please thank God for our country and beg God to provide us with a president who will lead our great nation in the way that He(God) wants. So how does God want all of us, including our leaders, to live our lives and live with each other?

“And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” — Micah 6:8

Like our current temperatures, we are hovering below zero at present. Please pray.

Lynette Gregory

Aspen