We elected them for a reason

Our fellow citizens that demonstrate on the assertion that they are being deprived of “liberty” seem in need of a basic civics lesson (perhaps evidence of our decaying educational system.)

In any event, a brief primer:

The duty of government — elected government — is to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the populace, therefore:

• Prohibition of going 70 mph in a school zone is not taking away your liberty

Support Local Journalism Donate



• Prohibition of making camp fires in a drought year, in high danger areas, is not taking away your liberty

• Prohibition of driving certain roads in floods and snow storms is not taking away your liberty

• Prohibition of certain uses of public lands is not taking away your liberty

• Prohibition of burning house lights during a blackout in war time is not taking away your liberty

• And a very long list of other examples ….

Which brings us to the current public health crisis: prohibitions of certain activity, or requirements for pursuing such activity, are needed for government to do its duty (see above).

We are in a crisis situation with deadly consequences; government is intended to address such situations under direction of our elected officials, with their professional advisors. Nobody is “taking away your liberty” unless you claim the liberty of perhaps infecting your fellow citizens.

Be a good citizen, support the needed government efforts, and this will pass in time.

James DeFrancia

Aspen