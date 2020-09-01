We can shelter Aspen’s homeless
With regard to a winter shelter for the homeless, it makes absolute common sense to convert the old, existing ambulance barn at Aspen Valley Hospital into a winter shelter for the homeless.
At present, many homeless now congregate at Health and Human Services adjacent to AVH during the day. Why not save time and money by utilizing this existing facility for a winter shelter.
Vince Savage had a good idea. Let’s reconsider it and help the homeless! Hopefully, COVID-19 will be gone by the time the county bureaucrats make up their minds. Let’s put our high property taxes to good use.
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User