We can shelter Aspen’s homeless

With regard to a winter shelter for the homeless, it makes absolute common sense to convert the old, existing ambulance barn at Aspen Valley Hospital into a winter shelter for the homeless.

At present, many homeless now congregate at Health and Human Services adjacent to AVH during the day. Why not save time and money by utilizing this existing facility for a winter shelter.

Vince Savage had a good idea. Let’s reconsider it and help the homeless! Hopefully, COVID-19 will be gone by the time the county bureaucrats make up their minds. Let’s put our high property taxes to good use.

Jim Markalunas

Aspen