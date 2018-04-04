We can help the Hernandez family
April 4, 2018
My name is Ashley Perez. I am in sixth grade at Aspen Middle School and am 11 years old.
Time flies in our busy lives, but I want to remind everybody about the Hernandez family, who suffered a terrible tragedy in a in a car accident only six months ago when their car hit a bear on Interstate 70. I wonder if people remember this. The parents have lost two of their daughters and their grandfather. The parents had injuries and cannot work.
I know that people have a lot of other things to worry about but I want to help them to make their whole life more manageable. It has just been a very short time and the family's life has changed in a permanent way. I don't want the Hernandez family to worry about paying this bill and that and I don't want people to forget about them.
You could help this family by donating to their account at Wells Fargo in the name of Juan Hernandez: Account 8079811050.
Anything would help, and I mean anything. Thank you for reading this, and I hope the community will respond.
Ashley Perez
Aspen
