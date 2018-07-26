Watered down
July 26, 2018
What is wrong with Aspen and Pitkin County? I cannot believe we are not under mandatory water restrictions. I see people all over watering their lawns (no less during the daytime) and washing their cars. They could care less about the water shortage. Enough with the land of entitlement! On another note, the trail from Redstone over McClure Pass is absurd. We are practicing rural development, not open space and trails. Get a grip on what's important.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Lance Armstrong, an Airstream and an incredibly ‘raw’ cycling podcast
- Witness: Teague made heroic attempt to aid unconscious friend at Ruedi
- Valley community remembers Teague, Varra after their deaths in Ruedi
- Firefighting team aims to “speed up” effort to snuff Lake Christine Fire
- Finding devastation on the familiar slopes of Basalt Mountain