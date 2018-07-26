Watered down

What is wrong with Aspen and Pitkin County? I cannot believe we are not under mandatory water restrictions. I see people all over watering their lawns (no less during the daytime) and washing their cars. They could care less about the water shortage. Enough with the land of entitlement! On another note, the trail from Redstone over McClure Pass is absurd. We are practicing rural development, not open space and trails. Get a grip on what's important.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen